2020 General Election: SJB takes Colombo Central

August 6, 2020   09:53 pm

The results of the Colombo Central polling division in Colombo District have been released by the Election Commission.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has obtained the highest number of votes in the polling division with 64,692 votes (73.39%).

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is second with 16,688 votes (18.93%) and the United National Party (UNP) is third with 2,978 votes (3.38%).

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) has received 1,912 votes (2.17%).

