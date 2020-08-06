Kesbewa polling division secured by SLPP

-

The Election Commission has issued the results of postal voting of Kesbewa polling division of Colombo electoral district.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured the win with 89,240 votes (70.77%).

Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) followed with 23,687 votes (18.78%), placing the second.

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is in the third with 9,160 votes (7.26%) while the United National Party (UNP) came in the fourth place with 2,098votes (1.66%).