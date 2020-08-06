Batticaloa District postal vote results

-

The postal vote results of the Batticaloa Electoral District have been released with the Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) securing the most votes.

ITAK has polled 5,851 votes (40.67%) while second placed Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pulikal (TMVP) has obtained 2,522 postal votes (20.30%).

Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) has received 1,379 postal votes (11.10%) and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has gained 1,148 (9.24%).

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has polled 819 postal votes (6.52%) in the district.