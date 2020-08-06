GE 2020: SJB bags win in Colombo-North

-

The Election Commission has issued the results of postal voting of Colombo-North polling division of Colombo electoral district.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has secured the win with 41,059 votes (64.90%).

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) followed with 16,775 votes (26.52%), placing the second.

United National Party (UNP) is in the third with 2,676 votes (4.23 %) while the Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) came in the fourth place with 1,230 votes (1.94%).