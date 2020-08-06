Results of Matale polling division out

August 6, 2020   10:11 pm

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has obtained the most number of votes in the Matale polling division of the Matale District.

SLPP wins the polling division with 33,927 votes (58.43%) while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) received 18,272 votes (31.47%).

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) has obtained 1,757 votes (3.03%) and the Our Power of People Party (OPPP) has gained 1,327 votes (2.29%).

The United National Party (UNP) is in fifth place with 1,185 votes (2.04%).

