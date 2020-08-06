GE 2020: ITAK takes Vavuniya division

-

The Election Commission has issued the results of postal voting of Vavuniya polling division of Vanni electoral district.

Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has secured the win with 22,849 votes (28.12%).

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) followed with 18,696 votes (23.01%), placing the second.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is in the third with 11,170 votes (13.75%) while the Social Democratic Party of Tamils (SDPT) came in the fourth place with 6,758 votes (8.32%).

Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) is in the fifth with 4,926 votes (6.06%).