The results of the Mannar polling division in Vanni District have been released.

Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has received the highest number of votes with 20,266 (34.55%) while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is second with 14,632 votes (24.95%).

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is third place with 12,050 votes (28.54%).