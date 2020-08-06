SLPP sweeps Monaragala District

-

The final cumulative results of the Monaragala District have been released by the Elections Commission.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) secured a comprehensive victory in the district with 208,193 votes (74.12%) and managed to win 05 seats.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is second with 54,147 votes (19.28%) and only secures 01 seat from the district.

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is third with 11,429 votes (4.07%) and the United National Party (UNP) is in fourth place with 3,494 votes (1.24%).

However, both parties failed to secure any seats in the district.

Monaragala-Independent Group 3 has polled 535 votes (0.19%) and the Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) 437 votes (0.16%).