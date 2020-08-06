SLPP secures 04 seats in Polonnaruwa District

August 6, 2020   10:26 pm

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has polled the most votes and secured 04 seats, according to the final results of the Polonnaruwa District.

SLPP has received 180,847 votes (73.66%) to win 04 seats while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is second with 47,781 votes (19.46%) and claim a single seat.

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) comes in third with 6,792 votes (2.77%) and the United National Party (UNP) has managed 6,525 votes (2.66%).

However, they both fail to secure any seats from the district.

