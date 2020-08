-

The results of the Kilinochchi polling division in the Jaffna District have been released by the Election Commission.

Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has obtained 31,156 votes (52.50%) to take first place in the polling division.

Jaffna-Independent Group 05 has come in second with 13,339 votes (22.48%) and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is third with 3,050 votes (5.14%).