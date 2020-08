-

The results of the Kegalle polling division in the Kegalle District have been released by the Election Commission.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured 35,018 votes (70.27%) to win the polling division while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is second with 18,138 votes (20.34%).

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) has polled 1,929 votes (3.87%) and the United National Party (UNP) has received 1,258 votes (2.52%).