Muslim National Alliance wins Puttalam polling division

The 2020 General Election results for Puttalam polling division in Puttalam District have been released.

The Muslim National Alliance (MNA) has won the polling division after receiving 47,383 votes (48.40%).

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is second with 28,734 votes (29.35%) and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is in third with 16,360 votes (16.71%).

United National Party (UNP) has managed to obtain 2,474 votes (2.53%) and ‘Our Power of People Party’ (OPPP) has secured 1,027 votes (1.05%).