Muslim National Alliance wins Puttalam polling division
August 6, 2020 10:51 pm
The 2020 General Election results for Puttalam polling division in Puttalam District have been released.
The Muslim National Alliance (MNA) has won the polling division after receiving 47,383 votes (48.40%).
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is second with 28,734 votes (29.35%) and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is in third with 16,360 votes (16.71%).
United National Party (UNP) has managed to obtain 2,474 votes (2.53%) and ‘Our Power of People Party’ (OPPP) has secured 1,027 votes (1.05%).