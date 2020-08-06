Muslim National Alliance wins Puttalam polling division

Muslim National Alliance wins Puttalam polling division

August 6, 2020   10:51 pm

-

The 2020 General Election results for Puttalam polling division in Puttalam District have been released.

The Muslim National Alliance (MNA) has won the polling division after receiving 47,383 votes (48.40%).

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is second with 28,734 votes (29.35%) and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is in third with 16,360 votes (16.71%).

United National Party (UNP) has managed to obtain 2,474 votes (2.53%) and ‘Our Power of People Party’ (OPPP) has secured 1,027 votes (1.05%).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories