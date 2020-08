-

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has won the Gampaha polling division in the Gampaha District.

SLPP took the top spot with 73,455 votes (70.97%) and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is second with 17,481 votes (16.89%).

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is third after receiving 6,372 votes (78.97%), ‘Our Power of People Party (OPPP)’ has polled 2,140 votes (2.07%) and the United National Party (UNP) managed 1,681 votes (1.62%).