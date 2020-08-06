Kaduwela polling division results out
August 6, 2020 11:13 pm
The Election Commission has issued the results of Kaduwela polling division of Colombo electoral district.
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured the win in this polling division with 90,489 votes (70.27%).
Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has obtained 23,793 votes (18.48%), placing the second.
Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is in the third with 9,594 votes (7.45%) while the United National Party (UNP) came in the fourth place with 2,679 (2.08%).