GE 2020: SJB wins in Pottuvil division

-

The Election Commission has issued the results of Pottuvil polling division of Digamadulla electoral district.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has secured the win with 32,763 votes (27.86%).

Meanwhile, All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) followed with 21,736 votes (18.48%), placing the second.

Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) is in the third with 15,839 votes (13.47%) while the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) came in the fourth place with 15,103 votes (12.84%).