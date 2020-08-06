SLPP leads Dompe polling division

-

The Election Commission has issued the postal voting results of Dompe polling division in Gampaha District.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured the win in this polling division with 64,663 votes (74.32%).

Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has received 15,749 votes (18.10%), placing the second.

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is in the third with 2,681 votes (3.08%) while the United National Party (UNP) came in the fourth place with 1,207 votes (1.39%).

Our Power of People Party (OPPP) ranked fifth, after receiving 1,065 votes (1.22%).