ITAK claims win in Batticaloa polling division
August 6, 2020 11:24 pm
The Election Commission has issued the results of Batticaloa polling division of Batticaloa electoral district.
Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has secured the win with 30,599 votes (22.17%).
Meanwhile, Thamil Makkal Viduthalai Pulikal (TMVP) followed with 28,240 votes (20.46%), placing the second.
United Peace Alliance (UPA) is in the third with 27,264 votes (19.75%).
Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) came in the fourth place after receiving 20,791 votes (15.06%).
Securing 13,726 votes (9.94%), the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) was in the fifth place.