ITAK claims win in Batticaloa polling division - The Election Commission has issued the results of Batticaloa polling division of Batticaloa electoral district. Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has secured the win with 30,599 votes (22.17%). Meanwhile, Thamil Makkal Viduthalai Pulikal (TMVP) followed with 28,240 votes (20.46%), placing the second. United Peace Alliance (UPA) is in the third with 27,264 votes (19.75%). Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) came in the fourth place after receiving 20,791 votes (15.06%). Securing 13,726 votes (9.94%), the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) was in the fifth place.

