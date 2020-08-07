2020 GE: Kelaniya polling division results

-

The Election Commission has issued the results of Kelaniya polling division of Gampaha District.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured the win with 39,172 votes (60.96%).

Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) followed with 17,684 votes (27.52%), placing the second.

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is in the third with 3,421 votes (5.32%) while the United National Party (UNP) came in the fourth place with 1,501 votes (2.34%).

Our Power of People Party (OPPP) has obtained 1,045 (1.63%) votes.