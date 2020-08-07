SLPP wins in Minuwangoda polling division

-

The Election Commission has issued the results of Minuwangoda polling division of Gampaha electoral district.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured the win with 65,763 votes (68.07%).

Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) followed with 20,225 votes (20.93%), placing the second.

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is in the third with 4,757 votes (4.92%).

Our Power of People Party (OPPP) came in the fourth place after receiving 1,973 votes (2.04%).

Securing 1,925 votes (1.99%), the United National Party (UNP) was in the fifth place.