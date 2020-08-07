SLPP claims victory in Chilaw

-

The results of the Chilaw polling division in Puttalam District see the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) claim a strong victory.

SLPP has secured 46,513 votes (61.68%) to win the polling division while second placed Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) managed 19,444 votes (25.78%).

Muslim National Alliance (MNA) obtained 3,218 votes (4.27%) and the Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is fourth with 2,664 votes (3.53%).

United National Party (UNP) is fifth with 1,407 votes (1.87%).