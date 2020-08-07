GE 2020 results of Dambulla polling division
August 6, 2020 11:46 pm
The Election Commission has issued the results of Dambulla polling division of Matale electoral district.
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured the win with 65,667 votes (70.08%).
Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) followed with 20,344 votes (21.71%), placing the second.
United National Party (UNP) is in the third with 2,783 votes (2.97%).
Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) came in the fourth place after receiving 2,326 votes (2.48%).