Matara District preferential votes released

August 7, 2020   12:03 am

The first preferential votes of the General Election 2020has been released by the Election Commission.

The results have been released for the Matara District.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has won 06 seats while Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has managed to swipe 01 seat.

SLPP:

Nipuna Ranawaka – 131,010
Karunadasa Kodithuwakku – 114,319
Dullas Alahapperuma – 103,534
Kanchana Wijesekara – 96,033
Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana – 80,595
Weerasumana Weerasinghe – 77,968

SJB:

Buddhika Pathirana – 44,889

