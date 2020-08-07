Matara District preferential votes released

-

The first preferential votes of the General Election 2020has been released by the Election Commission.

The results have been released for the Matara District.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has won 06 seats while Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has managed to swipe 01 seat.

SLPP:

Nipuna Ranawaka – 131,010

Karunadasa Kodithuwakku – 114,319

Dullas Alahapperuma – 103,534

Kanchana Wijesekara – 96,033

Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana – 80,595

Weerasumana Weerasinghe – 77,968

SJB:

Buddhika Pathirana – 44,889