2020 General Election: Matale District final results

August 7, 2020   12:08 am

The final results of the Matale District have been released and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured a comprehensive victory in the district.

SLPP obtained the highest number of votes in the district of 188,779 (65.53%) while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) came in second with 73,955 votes (25.67%).

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) received 7,542 votes (2.62%), the United National Party (UNP) managed 6,592 votes (2.29%) and Our Power of People Party (OPPP) - 3,984 votes (1.38%).

