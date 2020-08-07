SLPP sweeps to Kalutara District victory with 08 seats

-

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has bagged the most votes and secured a total of 08 seats, according to the final results of the Kalutara District.

Accordingly, SLPP has received 448,699 votes (64.08%) to win 08 seats while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) placed second with 171,988 votes (24.56%) to claim 02 seats.

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) came in third with 33,434 votes (4.77%) and the United National Party (UNP) has managed 16,485 votes (2.35%).

However, they both failed to secure any seats from the district.