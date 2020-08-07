SLPP sweeps to Kalutara District victory with 08 seats

SLPP sweeps to Kalutara District victory with 08 seats

August 7, 2020   12:29 am

-

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has bagged the most votes and secured a total of 08 seats, according to the final results of the Kalutara District.

Accordingly, SLPP has received 448,699 votes (64.08%) to win 08 seats while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) placed second with 171,988 votes (24.56%) to claim 02 seats.

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) came in third with 33,434 votes (4.77%) and the United National Party (UNP) has managed 16,485 votes (2.35%).

However, they both failed to secure any seats from the district.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories