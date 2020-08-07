SLPP bags Nuwara Eliya District

August 7, 2020   12:38 am

The final results of the Nuwara Eliya District in General Election 2020 have been released.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured the victory in the district with 54.47% (230,389) of the marked votes. The party has bagged 05 seats from the district.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) obtained the second-highest number of votes with 132,008 (31.21%) votes, with 03 seats allocated for them.

Nuwara Eliya Independent Group 1 came in third with 17,107 votes (4.04%) while the United National Party (UNP) gained 12,974 votes (3.07%).

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has come in fifth place in the district obtaining 6.227 votes (1.47%).

With 5,043 (1.19%) Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) has ranked sixth in the district.

