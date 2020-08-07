Preferential votes of Galle District released

Preferential votes of Galle District released

August 7, 2020   12:39 am

-

The results for Galle District preferential votes of the General Election 2020 have been released by the Election Commission.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has won 07 seats while Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has managed to claim 02.

SLPP:

Ramesh Pathirana – 205,814
Sampath Athukorala – 128,331
Mohan Priyadarshana Silva – 111,626
Chandima Weerakkody – 84,984
Isuru Dodangoda – 71,266
Shan Wijelal De Silva – 67,793
Geetha Kumarasinghe – 63,357

SJB:

Gayantha Karunathilake – 50,097
Manusha Nanayakkara – 47,399

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories