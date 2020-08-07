Preferential votes of Galle District released

-

The results for Galle District preferential votes of the General Election 2020 have been released by the Election Commission.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has won 07 seats while Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has managed to claim 02.

SLPP:

Ramesh Pathirana – 205,814

Sampath Athukorala – 128,331

Mohan Priyadarshana Silva – 111,626

Chandima Weerakkody – 84,984

Isuru Dodangoda – 71,266

Shan Wijelal De Silva – 67,793

Geetha Kumarasinghe – 63,357

SJB:

Gayantha Karunathilake – 50,097

Manusha Nanayakkara – 47,399