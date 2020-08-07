Preferential votes of Galle District released
August 7, 2020 12:39 am
The results for Galle District preferential votes of the General Election 2020 have been released by the Election Commission.
Accordingly, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has won 07 seats while Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has managed to claim 02.
SLPP:
Ramesh Pathirana – 205,814
Sampath Athukorala – 128,331
Mohan Priyadarshana Silva – 111,626
Chandima Weerakkody – 84,984
Isuru Dodangoda – 71,266
Shan Wijelal De Silva – 67,793
Geetha Kumarasinghe – 63,357
SJB:
Gayantha Karunathilake – 50,097
Manusha Nanayakkara – 47,399