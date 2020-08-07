SLPP wins Badulla District with 06 seats

SLPP wins Badulla District with 06 seats

August 7, 2020   12:59 am

-

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has managed to sweep the victory of the Badulla District in General Election 2020 with 62.06 percent of the votes.

SLPP has claimed 309,538 votes and 06 parliamentary seats from the district.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has managed to secure the second place with 144,290 votes (28.93%) and 03 seats.

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) ranked number three in the district with 19,308 (3.87%) and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) coming in at the fourth place obtained 9,163 (1.84%).

However, neither party managed to secure a parliamentary seat.

Our Power of People Party (OPPP) obtained 5,165 votes (1.04%) from the district.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories