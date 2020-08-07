SLPP wins Badulla District with 06 seats

-

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has managed to sweep the victory of the Badulla District in General Election 2020 with 62.06 percent of the votes.

SLPP has claimed 309,538 votes and 06 parliamentary seats from the district.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has managed to secure the second place with 144,290 votes (28.93%) and 03 seats.

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) ranked number three in the district with 19,308 (3.87%) and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) coming in at the fourth place obtained 9,163 (1.84%).

However, neither party managed to secure a parliamentary seat.

Our Power of People Party (OPPP) obtained 5,165 votes (1.04%) from the district.