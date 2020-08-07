SJB clinches victory in Trincomalee District

-

The final results of the Trincomalee Electoral District have been released by the Election Commission.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has managed to secure a victory in the district after polling 86,394 votes (40.56%). The SJB has won 02 seats in the district.

SLPP obtained the second highest number of votes in the district with 68,681 votes (32.25%) and secured one seat.

Meanwhile the Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) came in third with 39,570 votes (18.58%) and also won one seat.

Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) received 3,775 votes (1.77%), Ahila Ilankai Thamil Congress (AITC) – 2,745 votes (1.29%) and Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) – 2,226 votes (1.058%).