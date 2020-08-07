SLPP tops Kegalle District votes, claims 7 seats

-

The final results of Kegalle electoral district were released by the Election Commission, a short while ago.

The most number of votes was received by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), according to the final results of the Polonnaruwa District.

Accordingly, SLPP has received 331,573 votes (66.29%) to win 07 seats while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) secured the second place with 131,317 votes (26.25%) to claim 02 seats.

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) came in third with 14,033 votes (2.81%) as the United National Party (UNP) managed 12,168 votes (2.43%).

However, they have failed to secure any seats from Kegalle district.