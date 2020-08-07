Maithripala tops Polonnaruwa preference votes

-

Former President and SLPP candidate Maithripala Sirisena has secured the highest number of preference votes in the District of Polonnaruwa.

He has received a total of 111,137 votes while Roshan Ranasinghe obtained 90,615 votes to claim second place.

The other two members elected from the SLPP include Siripala Gamlath (67,917) and Amarakeerthi Athukorale (45,939).

Kins Nelson of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), who polled 22,392 votes, is the only representative of the party from the district.

SLPP gained the most votes and secured 04 seats, according to the final results of the Polonnaruwa District.

SLPP received 180,847 votes (73.66%) to win 04 seats while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) was second with 47,781 votes (19.46%) and claim a single seat.

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) came in third with 6,792 votes (2.77%) and the United National Party (UNP) managed just 6,525 votes (2.66%). However, they both fail to secure any seats from the district.

Members Elected from Polonnaruwa District:

SLPP

Maithripala Sirisena - 111,137

Roshan Ranasinghe - 90,615

Siripala Gamlath - 67,917

Amarakeerthi Athukorale - 45,939

SJB

Kins Nelson - 22,392