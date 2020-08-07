SLPP secures 07 seats from Anuradhapura

August 7, 2020   01:21 am

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has bagged the most votes and secured a total of 07 seats, according to the final results of the Anuradhapura District.

Accordingly, SLPP has received 344,458 votes (67.95%) to win 07 seats while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) placed second with 119,788 votes (23.63%) to claim 02 seats.

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) came in third with 24,492 votes (4.83%) and the United National Party (UNP) has managed 8,254 votes (1.63%).

However, they both failed to secure any seats from the district.

Anuradhapura-Independent Group 9 received 1,432 votes (0.28%).

