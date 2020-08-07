SLPP seals victory in Kurunegala District

-

The final results of Kurunegala electoral district in the General Election 2020 have been released by the Election Commission.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has clinched the highest number of votes from this electoral district which added up to 649,965 (66.92%). Accordingly, the SLPP managed to claim 11 seats.

In the meantime, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) claimed 04 seats, with 244,860 votes (25.21%).

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) was the third with 36,290 votes (2.81%) while the United National Party (UNP) obtained 26,770 votes (2.76%) in the fourth place.

These two parties failed to secure any seats from Kurunegala district.