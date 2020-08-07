Ratnapura District secured by SLPP

August 7, 2020   01:36 am

The final results of the Ratnapura District in General Election 2020 have been released.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured the victory in the district with 68.86% (446,668) of the marked votes. The party has bagged 08 seats from the district.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) obtained the second-highest number of votes with 155,759 (24.81%) votes, with 03 seats allocated for them.

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) came in third with 17,611 votes (2.72%) while the United National Party (UNP) gained 12,349 votes (1.90%).

Our Power of People Party (OPPP) has come in fifth place in the district obtaining 3,944 votes (0.61%).

