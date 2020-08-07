Colombo District Final Result: SLPP wins 12 seats

August 7, 2020   02:01 am

The final result of the Colombo District has been released and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured an unprecedented victory in the district, which had hitherto been a UNP stronghold.

SLPP received 674,603 votes (57.04%) and won a total of 12 seats in the district while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) with 387,145 votes (32.73%) secured 06 seats.

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) obtained 67,600 votes (5.72%) and won one seat from the district.

The United National Party (UNP) led by former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who contested from the district, only managed 30,875 votes (2.61%).

Therefore the UNP has failed to secure a single seat in Colombo District, a first for the party.

