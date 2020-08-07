Overwhelming majority for SLPP in Hambantota District

-

The final results of Hambantota electoral district in the General Election 2020 have been released by the Election Commission.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) secured the most number of votes from this electoral district, amounting to 280,881 (75.10%). The SLPP thereby claimed 06 seats.

Bagging 51,758 votes (13.84%), the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) managed to win only 01 seat.

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) placed the third with 31,362 votes (8.39%) while the United National Party (UNP) obtained only 5,017 votes (0.42%) in the fourth place.

These two parties however failed to secure any seats from Kurunegala district.