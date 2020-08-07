2020 GE: Final result of Kandy District

-

The final cumulative result of the Kandy District in the 2020 General Election has been released by the Election Commission of Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has obtained the highest number of votes in the district with 477,446 (58.76%) and secured 08 seats.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) polled 234,523 votes (28.86%) and won 04 seats.

Kandy-Independent Group 01 is third in the district with 25,797 votes (3.17%) while the Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is fourth with 22,997 votes (2.83%).

The United National Party (UNP) has received 19,012 votes (2.34%) and Kandy-Independent Group 11 polled 13,674 votes (1.68%).