SLPP bags 13 seats from Gampaha District - Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has managed to secure a significant win with 13 parliamentary seats from Gampaha District. SLPP has received 807,896 votes, marking a 65.76 percentage of total votes. Coming in second place, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) amassed 285,809 votes (23.27%) to secure 4 seats from the district. Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) managed to score one parliamentary seats, receiving 61,833 (5.03%). However, the United National Party (UNP) could not secure any parliamentary seat, only obtaining 28,282 (2.30%) votes. Our Power of People Party (OPPP) gained 21,627 votes (1.76%).

