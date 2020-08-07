SLPP bags 13 seats from Gampaha District
August 7, 2020 02:21 am
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has managed to secure a significant win with 13 parliamentary seats from Gampaha District.
SLPP has received 807,896 votes, marking a 65.76 percentage of total votes.
Coming in second place, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) amassed 285,809 votes (23.27%) to secure 4 seats from the district.
Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) managed to score one parliamentary seats, receiving 61,833 (5.03%).
However, the United National Party (UNP) could not secure any parliamentary seat, only obtaining 28,282 (2.30%) votes.
Our Power of People Party (OPPP) gained 21,627 votes (1.76%).