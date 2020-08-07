Shasheendra leads preferential votes in Monaragala District

-

The results for Monaragala District preferential votes of the General Election 2020 have been released by the Election Commission.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has clinched 05 seats with an overwhelming number of votes amounting to 208,193 (74.12%). SLPP candidate Shasheendra Rajapaksa topped the votes from the Monaragala District.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) claimed only 01 seat from Monaragala District as it bagged 54,147 votes (19.28%).

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) was the third with 11,429 votes (4.07%) while the United National Party (UNP) followed with 3,494 votes (1.24%), however, these two political parties did not succeed in winning any seats.

SLPP:

Shasheendra Rajapaksa – 104,729

Kumarasiri Rathnayake – 91,530

Vijitha Berugoda – 68,984

Jagath Pushpakumara – 66,176

Gayashan Nawananda – 45,384

SJB:

Dharmasena Wijesinghe – 20,662