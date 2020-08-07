ITAK wins Vanni District

-

The final result of the Vanni Electoral District has been released and the Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has claimed victory in the district while winning 03 seats.

ITAK has received 69,915 votes (33.64%) and secured 03 seats from the district while the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) have won one seat each.

SLPP received 42,524 votes (20.46%), SJB obtained 37,883 (18.23%) and EPDP received 11,310 votes (4.84%).

Social Democratic Party of Tamils (SDPT) polled 10,064 votes (4.84%), but failed to win any seats.