ITAK claims top spot in Batticaloa District

August 7, 2020   02:43 am

The final results of the Batticaloa Electoral District have been released by the Election Commission.

Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has managed to secure a victory in the district after polling 79,460 votes (26.66%). The ITAK has won 02 seats in the district.

Thamil Makkal Viduthalai Pulikal (TMVP) obtained the second highest number of votes in the district with 67,692 votes (22.71%) and secured one seat.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) came in third with 34,428 votes (11.55%) and also won one seat.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) received 33,424 votes (11.22%), also managing to secure a parliamentary seat.

United Peace Alliance received 31,054 votes (10.42%) and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB)  28,362 votes (9.52%).

