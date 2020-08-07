2020 General Election: Digamadulla District final result

-

The final result of the Digamadulla District has been released with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) claiming a slim-margin victory over the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

SLPP received 126,012 votes (32.65%) and won 03 seats while the SJB obtained 102,274 votes (26.50%) and secured 02 seats.

All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) and National Congress (NC) won one seat each after polling 43,319 (11.22%) and 38,911 votes (10.08%) respectively.