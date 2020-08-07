2020 GE: Final result of Puttalam District

-

The final cumulative result of the Puttalam District in the 2020 General Election has been released by the Election Commission of Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has obtained the highest number of votes in the district with 220,566 (57.26%) and secured 05 seats.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) polled 80,183 votes (20.8%) and won 02 seats.

Muslim National Alliance (MNA) came on third in the district with 55,981 votes (14.53%) and has secured a parliamentary seat, while the Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is fourth with 9,944 votes (2.58%).

The United National Party (UNP) has received 7,985 votes (2.07%) and Our Power of People Party (OPPP) polled 5,393 votes (1.40%).