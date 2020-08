-

The results for Matale District preferential votes of the General Election 2020 have been released by the Election Commission.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has won 04 seats while Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has managed to claim 01 seat.

SLPP:

Janaka Bandara Tennakoon -73,296

Nalaka Bandara Kottegoda – 71,404

Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon – 67,776

Rohana Disssanayake – 50,368

SJB:

Rohinin Kaviratne – 27,587