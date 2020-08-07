ITAK sweeps Jaffna District, claims 03 seats

August 7, 2020   03:54 am

Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has bagged the most votes and secured a total of 03 seats, according to the final results of the Jaffna District.

Accordingly, ITAK has received 112 ,967 votes (31.46%) to win 03 seats while the Ahila Ilankai Thamil Congress (AITC) placed second with 55,303 votes (15.40%) to claim 01 seats.

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) came in third with 49,373 votes (13.75%) and the Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) has managed 45,797 votes (12.75%). Both parties secured one parliamentary seat each.

Thamil Makkal Thesiya Kuttani (TMTK) coming in fifth with 35,927 votes (10.00%) claimed one seat as well.

