Kanaka Herath leads Kegalle District preferential votes

The results for Kegalle District preferential votes of the General Election 2020 have been released by the Election Commission.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has clinched 07 seats with an overwhelming number of votes amounting to 331,573 votes (66.29%). SLPP candidate Kanaka Herath topped the votes from the Kegalle District.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) claimed 02 seats from Kegalle District as it bagged 131,317 votes (26.25%).

SLPP:

Kanaka Herath – 128,592

Ranjith Siyambalapitiya – 103,300

Tharaka Balasooriya – 96,763

Rajika Wickramasinghe – 68,802

H. R. Mitrapala – 58,306

Sudath Manjula – 45,970

Udayakantha Goonathilake – 46,628

SJB:

Kabir Hashim – 58,716

Sujith Sanjaya – 28,082