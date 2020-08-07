Kanaka Herath leads Kegalle District preferential votes
August 7, 2020 04:06 am
The results for Kegalle District preferential votes of the General Election 2020 have been released by the Election Commission.
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has clinched 07 seats with an overwhelming number of votes amounting to 331,573 votes (66.29%). SLPP candidate Kanaka Herath topped the votes from the Kegalle District.
The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) claimed 02 seats from Kegalle District as it bagged 131,317 votes (26.25%).
SLPP:
Kanaka Herath – 128,592
Ranjith Siyambalapitiya – 103,300
Tharaka Balasooriya – 96,763
Rajika Wickramasinghe – 68,802
H. R. Mitrapala – 58,306
Sudath Manjula – 45,970
Udayakantha Goonathilake – 46,628
SJB:
Kabir Hashim – 58,716
Sujith Sanjaya – 28,082