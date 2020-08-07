National List allocations of political parties

-

A comprehensive list of the allocation of parliamentary seats to parties and groups that contested the General Election 2020 has been released by the Election Commission.

The number of National List seats allocated to each party has also been announced.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) leads the list with a total of 145 parliamentary seats. SLPP has been allocated 17 National List seats, to be added to the 128 seats won by them in the polls.

In second place, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has been allocated 7 National List seats. Along with the 47 seats won in the polls, the Sajith Premadasa-led party has obtained a total of 54 seats in the ninth parliament.

Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) which ranked third in the polls obtained 09 seats and 01 National List seat. Accordingly, the party is entitled to 10 seats in the parliament.

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) has gained a total of 3 parliamentary seats, one of them being a National List seat.

Ahila Ilankai Thamil Congress (AITC) has obtained one National List seat, thereby, accounting for 2 seats at the new parliament.

Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) has won 2 parliamentary seats at the polls. However, has not been allocated a National List seat.

Both United National Party (UNP) and Our Power of People Party (OPPP) have been allocated a National List seat each. Neither party had secured a seat at the polls.

Thamil Makkal Viduthalai Pulikal (TMVP), Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), Muslim National Alliance (MNA), Thamil Makkal Thesiya Kuttani (TMTK), All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC), National Congress, and Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) have been allocated a parliamentary seat each.

However, none of the parties have been allocated a National List position.

2020 General Election of Sri Lanka - All-Island Final Result - Votes, Seats and National List by Ada Derana on Scribd