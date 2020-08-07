Nimal Siripala de Silva tops Kalutara preferential votes

Nimal Siripala de Silva tops Kalutara preferential votes

August 7, 2020   05:26 am

Former Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva has secured the highest number of preference votes in the District of Badulla.

He has received a total of 141,901 votes while Sudarshana Denipitiya obtained 71,766 votes to claim second place.

SLPP gained the most votes and secured 06 seats, according to the final results of the Badulla District.

SLPP received 309,538 votes (62.06%) to win 06 seats while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) was second with 144,290 votes (28.93%)and claim 03 seats.


SLPP:

Nimal Siripala - 141,901
Sudarshana Denipitiya - 71,766
Thenuka Vidanagamage - 68,338
Chamara Sampath Dassanayake - 66,393
Dilan Perera - 53,081
Janaka Thissakuttiarachchi - 50,151

SJB:

Wadivel Suresh - 49,762
A. Aravinda Kumar - 45,491
Chaminda Wijesiri - 36,291

