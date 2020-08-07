Jaffna District preferential votes released

-

The results for Jaffna District preferential votes of the General Election 2020 have been released by the Election Commission.

Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) bagged the most votes and secured a total of 03 seats.

Ahila Ilankai Thamil Congress (AITC), Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP), and Thamil Makkal Thesiya Kuttani (TMTK) have all won a parliamentary seat each.



SLFP:

Angajan Ramanadan – 36,365

ITAK:

S. Shritharan

M. A. Sumanthiran

Dharmalingam Siddarthan

AITC:

Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam

EPDP:

Douglas Devananda

TMTK:

C. V. Vigneswaran