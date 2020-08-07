Jaffna District preferential votes released

Jaffna District preferential votes released

August 7, 2020   06:04 am

The results for Jaffna District preferential votes of the General Election 2020 have been released by the Election Commission.

Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) bagged the most votes and secured a total of 03 seats.

Ahila Ilankai Thamil Congress (AITC), Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP), and Thamil Makkal Thesiya Kuttani (TMTK) have all won a parliamentary seat each.


SLFP: 
Angajan Ramanadan – 36,365

ITAK:
S. Shritharan
M. A. Sumanthiran
Dharmalingam Siddarthan

AITC:
Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam

EPDP:
Douglas Devananda

TMTK:
C. V. Vigneswaran

