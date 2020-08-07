2020 GE: Kalutara District preferential votes

-

The preferential vote results of the Kalutara District at the 2020 General Election have been released.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) won 08 seats in the districts while the SJB won 02 seats.

SLPP’s Vidura Wickramanayake obtained the highest number of preferential votes (147,958) while Rohitha Abeygunawardena is a close second with 147,472.

Sanjeewa Edirimanne, Piyal Nishantha, Jayantha Samaraweera, Anupa Pasqual, Lalith Ellawala and Mahinda Samarasinghe are the SLPP candidates elected from the district.

The SJB is represented by Rajitha Senaratne (77,476 votes) and Kumara Welgama (77,083 votes).



SLPP

Vidura Wickramanayake – 147,958

Rohitha Abeygunawardena – 147,472

Sanjeewa Edirimanne – 105,973

Piyal Nishantha – 103,904

Jayantha Samaraweera – 100,386

Anupa Pasqual – 97,777

Lalith Ellawala – 76,705

Mahinda Samarasinghe – 58,514

SJB

Rajitha Senaratne – 77,476

Kumara Welgama – 77,083