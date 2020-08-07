2020 GE: Kalutara District preferential votes

2020 GE: Kalutara District preferential votes

August 7, 2020   06:05 am

-

The preferential vote results of the Kalutara District at the 2020 General Election have been released.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) won 08 seats in the districts while the SJB won 02 seats.

SLPP’s Vidura Wickramanayake obtained the highest number of preferential votes (147,958) while Rohitha Abeygunawardena is a close second with 147,472.

Sanjeewa Edirimanne, Piyal Nishantha, Jayantha Samaraweera, Anupa Pasqual, Lalith Ellawala and Mahinda Samarasinghe are the SLPP candidates elected from the district.

The SJB is represented by Rajitha Senaratne (77,476 votes) and Kumara Welgama (77,083 votes).


SLPP 
Vidura Wickramanayake – 147,958
Rohitha Abeygunawardena – 147,472
Sanjeewa Edirimanne – 105,973
Piyal Nishantha – 103,904
Jayantha Samaraweera – 100,386
Anupa Pasqual – 97,777
Lalith Ellawala – 76,705
Mahinda Samarasinghe – 58,514

SJB
Rajitha Senaratne – 77,476
Kumara Welgama – 77,083

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories