Dilum Amunugama leads Kandy preferential votes

August 7, 2020   07:14 am

-

Dilum Amunugama of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has received the highest number of preferential votes in the Kandy District. 

SLPP obtained the highest number of votes in the district with 477,446 (58.76%) and secured 08 seats.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) polled 234,523 votes (28.86%) and won 04 seats.

SLPP: 
Dilum Amunugama – 171,758
Mahindananda Aluthgamage – 161,471
Lohan Ratwatte – 140,917
Anuradha Jayaratne – 140,798
Keheliya Rambukwella – 110,832
Wasantha Yapa Bandara – 108,940
Gunathilaka Rajapakshe – 49,317
Udayana Chaminda Kiringoda – 39,904

SJB:
Rauff Hakeem – 83,398
Abdul Haleem – 71,063
M. Velukumar – 57,445
Lakshman Kiriella – 52,311 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories