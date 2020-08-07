Dilum Amunugama leads Kandy preferential votes

-

Dilum Amunugama of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has received the highest number of preferential votes in the Kandy District.

SLPP obtained the highest number of votes in the district with 477,446 (58.76%) and secured 08 seats.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) polled 234,523 votes (28.86%) and won 04 seats.

SLPP:

Dilum Amunugama – 171,758

Mahindananda Aluthgamage – 161,471

Lohan Ratwatte – 140,917

Anuradha Jayaratne – 140,798

Keheliya Rambukwella – 110,832

Wasantha Yapa Bandara – 108,940

Gunathilaka Rajapakshe – 49,317

Udayana Chaminda Kiringoda – 39,904

SJB:

Rauff Hakeem – 83,398

Abdul Haleem – 71,063

M. Velukumar – 57,445

Lakshman Kiriella – 52,311