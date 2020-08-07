Dilum Amunugama leads Kandy preferential votes
August 7, 2020 07:14 am
Dilum Amunugama of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has received the highest number of preferential votes in the Kandy District.
SLPP obtained the highest number of votes in the district with 477,446 (58.76%) and secured 08 seats.
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) polled 234,523 votes (28.86%) and won 04 seats.
SLPP:
Dilum Amunugama – 171,758
Mahindananda Aluthgamage – 161,471
Lohan Ratwatte – 140,917
Anuradha Jayaratne – 140,798
Keheliya Rambukwella – 110,832
Wasantha Yapa Bandara – 108,940
Gunathilaka Rajapakshe – 49,317
Udayana Chaminda Kiringoda – 39,904
SJB:
Rauff Hakeem – 83,398
Abdul Haleem – 71,063
M. Velukumar – 57,445
Lakshman Kiriella – 52,311